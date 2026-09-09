Indian Markets Tumble as Crude Oil Hits $100 Amid Inflation Concerns

Indian equity markets faced downward pressure on Wednesday as Brent crude oil prices surged past USD 100 per barrel, heightening inflation and economic growth concerns. The Nifty 50 touched a three-month low, closing at 23,431.50, down 203.60 points or 0.86 percent, while the BSE Sensex declined 813.35 points or 1.08 percent to close at 74,764.23.

The spike in crude prices, up 2.72 percent, fueled fears about inflation's impact on the Indian economy and weighed heavily on investor sentiment. Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments, indicated that the markets are increasingly considering a prolonged Middle East conflict that could sustain high crude prices.

"Persistent geopolitical uncertainty is challenging major central banks' efforts to balance growth and inflation, with rising energy costs threatening economic activity and price stability," Nair commented. This instability in bond yields and currencies is poised to keep investors cautious. Notably, the Nifty Metal index bucked the downward trend, gaining 1.67 percent.