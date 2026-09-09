EU Proposes New Rules to Tackle Short-term Rental Boost in Tourism Hotspots

The European Commission has proposed rules to standardize how authorities address the housing shortage exacerbated by Airbnb and short-term rentals in tourism-heavy cities. The proposal seeks to harmonize regulations across Europe to ensure housing affordability and provide local authorities a framework to manage housing issues effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 17:13 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 17:13 IST
EU Proposes New Rules to Tackle Short-term Rental Boost in Tourism Hotspots
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The European Commission is taking decisive action to standardize short-term home rental regulations across the continent. New rules proposed aim to address the housing affordability crisis in popular tourist destinations by offering local authorities a unified framework that aligns with EU standards.

European cities like Paris, Barcelona, and Venice have previously navigated diverse, complex regulations to control companies like Airbnb, often resulting in legal challenges. The new proposal aims to offer clarity and facilitate effective housing measures, marking its first common effort to tackle the issue at a continental level.

The plan outlines the identification of areas facing housing pressure by analyzing price-to-income ratios and trends over the past decade. However, lobbying groups claim the proposal lacks provisions for independent scrutiny and effective redress, casting doubt on the practical impact of the regulations.

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