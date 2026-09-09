SADC and FAO Turn Regional Farm Priorities into Action in Southern Africa

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) are meeting in Harare from 8 to 11 September to shape a practical regional response. The annual review, planning and Technical Cooperation Programme inception meeting brings technical teams from both organizations together to assess their joint work, identify emerging challenges and agree on priorities for 2027–2028. Discussions cover agricultural production, nutrition, regional trade, rural investment and the management of natural resources, with participants expected to turn broad commitments into activities that can be implemented, funded and measured.

Climate shocks and weak markets place farmers under growing pressure

Agriculture across Southern Africa is being disrupted by droughts, floods, damaged soils, water shortages and transboundary pests and diseases. Many farmers also struggle with limited mechanisation, fragmented value chains, high input costs and restricted access to finance and reliable markets, making it harder for families to increase production or recover after a crisis.

FAO Subregional Coordinator for Southern Africa Patrice Talla said technical support remains valuable, yet the scale of the region's difficulties requires greater financial backing. FAO-supported Technical Cooperation Programme projects can introduce promising solutions, but governments and regional institutions need stronger relationships with development partners, financial institutions and investors to expand successful ideas across multiple countries.

"We really have to be creative and innovative, in the way we mobilize resources, and propose investment opportunities to partners," Talla said.

Fertilizer, machinery and livestock health move to the centre

SADC Food, Agriculture and Natural Resources Director Fahari Marwa called for connected regional action on climate resilience, mechanisation, seed and fertilizer access, biofortification, market development, land and water management, pest control and animal health. These priorities reflect the everyday needs of farmers who require affordable inputs, dependable services and functioning markets rather than disconnected projects with limited reach.

The regional fertilizer value chain is receiving particular attention. Coordinated purchasing could help countries secure supplies at better prices, while greater regional production could improve availability and reduce delays during planting seasons. Participants are also considering stronger measures against Foot-and-Mouth Disease, including support for a SADC regional gene bank and systems that allow vaccines to reach affected areas more quickly when outbreaks occur.

Preparations for the anticipated 2026/27 El Niño season form another major part of the programme. SADC and FAO want countries to act before climate-related damage becomes severe by strengthening early warning, preparedness and anticipatory action. Work on sustainable mechanisation, One Health, land and water management, and investment readiness for the Great Green Wall Initiative is also being discussed.

New regional projects will carry the partnership forward

The meeting's first two days review progress across agribusiness, crops, livestock, fisheries, forestry, nutrition, value chains, resilience and disaster risk reduction. Teams are examining regional programmes such as the Regional Agricultural Investment Plan, Hand-in-Hand Initiative, One Country One Priority Product, 1000 Digital Villages Initiative, Green Cities Initiative and the Drylands Sustainable Landscapes Impact Programme.

FAO Subregional Resilience Officer for Southern Africa Lewis Hove said the discussions are designed to produce a focused programme that both organizations can follow and finance. "We want something practical that we can follow as a collaboration and push so that we can achieve our goals," he said.

The final day will include the signing of new FAO–SADC projects covering agrifood investment facilitation, stronger agricultural extension services, coordination and investment readiness for the Great Green Wall Initiative, and regional control of Foot-and-Mouth Disease. The agreements are expected to connect policy with visible support for Member States, helping farmers gain better access to knowledge, inputs, markets and protection from climate and disease risks.