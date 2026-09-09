Mobaye Women Turn Small Savings Into Businesses and Brighter Futures

In Mobaye, a town in southern Central African Republic, women are discovering how a small weekly contribution can grow into school fees, farmland, livestock or the beginnings of a stronger business. By saving together in trusted community groups, they can keep their money secure, access it when important expenses arise and make financial decisions based on what their families and livelihoods need most.

Henriette Yambata received 38,000 CFA francs, around USD 67, after several months of saving. She used part of the money to pay school fees for her two children, while the remaining amount helped strengthen her business and support other household activities. The payment gave her more than temporary financial relief; it offered the freedom to decide where her money could create the greatest value.

Henriette belongs to a growing network supported through the SEDOUTI Project, a community reintegration and peacebuilding initiative funded by the United Nations Peacebuilding Fund. UN Women supports 13 Village Savings and Loan Associations in Mobaye through the project, bringing together 350 community members who save regularly, exchange ideas and help one another develop practical plans.

One savings group creates many different opportunities

Members of the Ye Ti Maboko association in the Nzakara neighbourhood contribute 500 CFA francs, roughly USD 0.90, every week. The group's name means "The Fruit of One's Hands," reflecting the belief that steady personal effort can produce something valuable. By the end of its first savings cycle, the association had accumulated nearly 600,000 CFA francs, equivalent to around USD 1,060.

Each member chose how to use her share. Djamila Mahamat received 46,000 CFA francs and expanded her doughnut business while beginning to develop a catering service. Elisabeth Yeti invested 70,000 CFA francs in growing maize, cassava and rice. Kaltouma Moustapha chose poultry and duck farming, creating another source of food and income for her household. Florence Passera used part of her 50,000 CFA francs to repay debts, while her personal savings covered her children's education.

The women say the groups have also changed how they see themselves and their place within their families. Marceline Keba explained that learning to save collectively and keep money secure has increased their confidence, allowing members to consider projects they previously could not finance. Regular meetings provide space to discuss problems, share experiences and find solutions, while the ability to contribute financially has strengthened women's participation in household decisions.

A new community space could carry women's progress forward

The SEDOUTI Project combines economic support with psychosocial assistance, social cohesion activities and work promoting fairer relationships between women and men. This wider approach recognises that rebuilding lives in a crisis-affected town requires income opportunities, emotional support, stronger community connections and greater respect for women's voices.

Mobaye's next step is Da Ti SEDOUTI, meaning 'The Well-being House.' The facility has already been built and equipped with four agro-processing machines that can help women turn agricultural products into goods with greater market value. Local women want to participate in its lasting management through an established Local Management Committee, making the centre a useful community asset for current and future generations of entrepreneurs.

Henriette, Marceline, Djamila, Elisabeth, Kaltouma and Florence show what becomes possible when women can safely build their own resources. Their savings are paying for education, supporting farms, expanding businesses and creating livelihoods, while their collective strength is helping Mobaye recover from years of crisis. The town's future is being shaped through their choices, their work and their determination to move forward together.