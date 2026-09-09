Blockbuster Alert: 'LEADER' Film Announced for Independence Day 2027 Release

New Delhi, September 9: In a significant development for Indian cinema, Shiv Aryan Films, in collaboration with Black Panther Movies Ltd, has confirmed the signing of noted filmmaker Kalees to direct their highly anticipated project, 'LEADER'.

The film is slated for a pan-India release, strategically scheduled for August 15, 2027, to coincide with the milestone of India's Independence Day celebrations. 'LEADER' will be launched as a multilingual offering in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, reflecting an ambitious vision of uniting audiences nationwide.

Director Kalees expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Being part of 'LEADER' is particularly exciting as it has the potential to resonate with audiences across diverse regions." Producer Shiv Aryan highlighted Kalees's ability to craft compelling contemporary cinema and shared that the film's scale and compelling narrative will captivate viewers, further enhanced by its symbolic release date.

As production ramps up, further announcements regarding the cast and creative team are anticipated. 'LEADER' positions itself as a significant theatrical draw, underlining Kalees's directorial prowess backed by prominent production houses Shiv Aryan Films, Black Panther Movies Ltd, and Good Karma Pictures.