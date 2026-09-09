Journey Through Time: Meet Jose Flores, Potentially the World's Oldest Man

In the modest village of Sardinal, Costa Rica, Jose Flores lives a life that defies time. At 119 years old, his family claims he could be the world's oldest man, pending official verification. His home is part of the Nicoya Peninsula, a region renowned for longevity.

The Nicoya Peninsula is one of the world's five Blue Zones, areas famed for residents living to and beyond 100, credited to nutrient-rich water, a corn-and-bean diet, physical activity, and strong familial ties. Jose’s life reflects these elements, filled with family, faith, and tranquility.

The Nicoya Peninsula Blue Zone Association reviews extensive documents to formally acknowledge Flores' age. As the family awaits global recognition, his granddaughter expresses pride that transcends family bonds, projecting cultural significance for the nation.