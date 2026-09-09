Oil Prices Surge Amid Middle East Tensions, Sparking Global Concerns

Oil prices exceeded $100 per barrel for the first time in six weeks, driven by escalating tension between the United States and Iran, deepening global market concerns. Brent crude, a primary oil benchmark, has increased by a quarter since last month due to ongoing conflicts affecting supply from the region.

This rise was further fueled by Iran-backed Houthi attacks on Saudi energy facilities, increasing fears of disruptions across the Gulf. The breach of the $100 mark indicates growing vulnerabilities in the global market following months of supply losses through the Strait of Hormuz.

Amid depleted reserves and ongoing challenges, analysts warn of prolonged high energy prices, structural issues, and potential economic impacts, particularly as the United States heads into midterm elections with high fuel costs posing political risks.