Yen Surge Shakes Currency Markets Amid Global Tensions

The Japanese yen soared to seven-month highs on Wednesday, exerting pressure on the dollar amidst escalating Middle East tensions and surging oil prices, which rose above $100 per barrel. Tensions heightened as Iranian-backed Houthis launched attacks on Saudi cities, and confrontations involving American forces and Iranian oil tankers unfolded.

As Brent crude futures surged, global markets braced for U.S. inflation data, significant ahead of next week's central bank meetings in the U.S. and Japan. Meanwhile, the euro edged higher in anticipation of a European Central Bank rate increase, while Federal Reserve policy implications related to rising energy prices remained in focus.

The yen's rapid ascent, influenced by expectations of a tighter monetary policy from the Bank of Japan, shifted perspectives on carry trades, impacting currencies like the euro and pound. Traders watched closely for signs of a rate rise during the Bank of Japan's upcoming meeting, amid historic intervention efforts by U.S. and Japanese authorities to stabilize the currency.