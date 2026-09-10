Governor Gupta Advocates for Revolutionary Education Reforms

Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta met former President Ram Nath Kovind, discussing national priorities like constitutional values and youth in nation-building. In Shimla, Gupta honored teachers for their contributions and emphasized inclusive education with initiatives like NEP 2020, PM SHRI Schools, and Atal Tinkering Labs fostering innovation and skills development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 19:41 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 19:41 IST
Governor Gupta Advocates for Revolutionary Education Reforms
Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta (Photo/ Lok bhawan). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta recently met with former President Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi to discuss critical issues of national importance. Both figures exchanged insights on upholding constitutional values, enhancing democratic institutions, and the pivotal role of youth in shaping the future of the nation.

Governor Gupta shared his roadmap for Himachal Pradesh, which includes emphasizing quality and value-based education, empowering the youth, preserving cultural heritage, and maximizing cultural and spiritual assets. This meeting underscored the leaders' commitment to public service and continuous national development.

Earlier in Shimla, Governor Gupta honored 32 teachers with State Awards and recognized another with a National Award for 2025. He underscored the collective roles of teachers, parents, and students in advancing education, citing India's National Education Policy 2020 for its shift towards holistic learning and skills development.

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