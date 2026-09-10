Dollar Surges Amid ECB's Interest Rate Move

The US dollar climbed higher against major world currencies on Thursday, shaking off earlier declines prompted by escalating oil prices and global bond yields. This currency shift occurred as the European Central Bank (ECB) implemented a widely expected interest rate rise, marking their second such move this year.

The euro took a hit, decreasing by 0.28% against the dollar to reach $1.1599. Meanwhile, the dollar gained strength against the Swiss franc, rising 0.42% to 0.813. Simultaneously, the dollar index rose by 0.34% to 99.12, breaking a three-day streak of losses.

The ECB's decision comes in an effort to mitigate the inflation surge driven by rising energy costs, which have been exacerbated by ongoing conflicts, such as the Iran war. These moves highlight ongoing financial pressures and the delicate balancing act faced by central banks amid global economic uncertainties.