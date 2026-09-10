India Bolsters Forest Conservation with Expert-Driven Workshop

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, announced the culmination of a significant workshop aimed at fortifying forest conservation measures. This event saw participation from officials, scientists, and academicians representing prominent organizations, including the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Forest Survey of India (FSI).

During the workshop, discussions concentrated on refining Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) associated with the Indian Forest Survey Report, as revealed by Yadav. The gathering's primary objective was to devise more effective strategies for safeguarding forest and tree cover across the nation.

Participants delved into topics such as developing natural quality forests on compensatory afforestation land. Emphasizing scientific and technological advancements, the dialogue showcased the workshop’s role in enhancing forest assessment and conservation, crucial for India’s evolving environmental policies.