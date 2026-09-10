Houthi Advances: Strategic Threat to Global Shipping Routes

In a significant strategic shift, Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militants have seized control of Mocha and pushed towards the Red Sea islands of Hanish, sources said on Thursday. This movement threatens the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a critical global shipping route.

The escalation in conflict between Houthi forces and Saudi-backed government troops could disrupt maritime trade vital to global oil and commodity supply. The militants' reach along Yemen's long coastline poses severe threats to the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a lifeline for crude oil shipping from the Gulf to the Mediterranean via the Suez Canal.

Amidst these developments, Saudi Arabia has warned Iran through Pakistan to control the Houthis, hoping to prevent further escalation in the region. Despite a U.N.-brokered truce in 2022, renewed fighting risks a return to full-scale conflict, with the Houthis demonstrating significant military capabilities.