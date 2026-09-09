Tragedy Strikes: Seafarer Killed in Dubai Anchor Incident

A seafarer has tragically lost their life in an incident involving the Gibraltar-flagged tanker Hercules Star while it was anchored off the coast of Dubai, confirmed the vessel’s charterer, Peninsula, on Wednesday. The cause of the fatality remains undisclosed.

Additionally, one crew member is missing, with specialized teams actively involved in search operations. All other crew members are safe. Initial assessments from maritime security sources suggest the possibility of a drone strike on the vessel.

The incident raises significant concerns over maritime safety in the region, prompting thorough investigations by security and shipping authorities.