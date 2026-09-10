One person has been killed and six others injured in a drone attack carried out by Ukraine on Russia's Belgorod region, according to regional authorities. The incident underscores escalating regional tensions.

The fatality occurred at an unspecified facility in the town of Novy Oskol. The attack marks another point of confrontation in the ongoing conflict between the two nations.

Information about the attack was released by local authorities on Thursday, indicating a significant strain on regional security and further fueling the discord between Ukraine and Russia.