India Lights Up Electric Kitchens: BEE Hosts Induction Cooking Showcase

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) and the Ministry of Power held a showcase event in New Delhi to promote energy-efficient electric cooking in commercial settings. Key figures emphasized the strategic and operational advantages of e-cooking, demonstrating the technology's potential to advance India's energy transition and security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 21:21 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 21:21 IST
India Lights Up Electric Kitchens: BEE Hosts Induction Cooking Showcase
Ministry of Power's event (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
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The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), in collaboration with the Ministry of Power, conducted the 'Commercial Induction Cooking Showcase and Chef Challenge' in New Delhi, spotlighting the theme 'Accelerating India’s Electric Cooking Ambition: From Technology Demonstration to Real-World Adoption.'

The event brought together a diverse audience of policymakers, manufacturers, and stakeholders to promote energy-efficient cooking solutions in India's commercial kitchens. Pankaj Agarwal, Secretary of the Ministry of Power, led the event as the Chief Guest, inaugurating an exhibition of state-of-the-art e-cooking appliances from prominent manufacturers.

In his keynote address, Krushna Chandra Panigrahy, Director General of BEE, reiterated the importance of transitioning to electric cooking, emphasizing energy efficiency and sustainability. The gathering also launched the Go Electric Commercial Electric Cooking Vendor Directory, a resource aimed at connecting industry stakeholders with reliable electric cooking solutions.

The event concluded with a thrilling Chef Challenge, allowing participants to experience the innovation of induction cooking firsthand. The Bureau reinforced its commitment to advancing electric cooking across India, aligning with national energy policies to encourage sustainable practices. (ANI)

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