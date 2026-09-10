Floating Cinema: A Cinematic Journey on Srinagar's Dal Lake

Srinagar's iconic Dal Lake transformed into a cinema with the International Film Festival of Jammu & Kashmir (IFFJK) 2026, offering a floating theatre experience. During the four-day event, film enthusiasts gathered to watch movies projected onto a large screen set adrift on the water, creating a unique blend of cinema and natural beauty.

The festival's opening featured the classic 1961 film 'Junglee,' setting the tone for the showcase of movies filmed in Kashmir. The floating cinema provided a double delight for visitors—enjoying cinematic works while relishing the scenic splendor of the lake and its surroundings.

Aditi Sharma, a visitor, expressed her exhilaration, describing the floating cinema as unprecedented in Kashmir's history. This novel experience captivated audiences, particularly during the screening of 'Kashmir Ki Kali,' a 1964 hit starring Shammi Kapoor and Sharmila Tagore, adding romance to an already enchanting atmosphere.