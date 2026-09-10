Europol Uncovers Illicit Horse Meat Trade
Europol has conducted raids on farms as part of an inquiry into potential horse trafficking. The investigation is focused on illegal sales of some horses for meat. Details were revealed on Thursday by the European law enforcement agency, aiming to crack down on this illicit market.
Europol has launched an intensive investigation into the illegal trade of horses, targeting farms suspected of trafficking animals for unauthorized sale.
Raids carried out by law enforcement have brought to light the possibility of horses being illicitly sold for meat, sparking concerns across Europe.
This operation underscores the serious issue of animal trafficking within the region, highlighting the need for stringent measures to prevent illegal meat markets.