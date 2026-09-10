UK Retailers in Hot Water Over Deforestation-Linked Charcoal Origins

Amidst growing environmental scrutiny, major British retailers such as B&Q and Waitrose have come under fire. An investigation by Global Witness revealed that these companies are retailing charcoal linked to deforestation in Paraguay's Gran Chaco, a sub-tropical dry forest region.

The report traces these products to Taruma, a Paraguayan forestry company, and points to links with Big K, a staple barbecue brand in the UK. Alarmingly, research indicated massive forest clearances have occurred since 2012, impacting ecosystems across Paraguay, Argentina, Brazil, and Bolivia.

Crucial trade implications loom as Paraguay seeks closer European ties through the EU-Mercosur agreement. However, as Paraguay grapples with one of the world's highest deforestation rates, stricter environmental policies become paramount to meet evolving trade standards.