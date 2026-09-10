UK Retailers in Hot Water Over Deforestation-Linked Charcoal Origins

British retailers, including B&Q and Waitrose, are selling charcoal linked to deforestation in Paraguay's Gran Chaco, South America's second-largest forest. The report by Global Witness highlights the environmental impacts and trade implications amidst EU-Mercosur negotiations. Paraguay faces scrutiny for its high deforestation rates while aiming for stricter environmental policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 21:17 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 21:17 IST
UK Retailers in Hot Water Over Deforestation-Linked Charcoal Origins
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Amidst growing environmental scrutiny, major British retailers such as B&Q and Waitrose have come under fire. An investigation by Global Witness revealed that these companies are retailing charcoal linked to deforestation in Paraguay's Gran Chaco, a sub-tropical dry forest region.

The report traces these products to Taruma, a Paraguayan forestry company, and points to links with Big K, a staple barbecue brand in the UK. Alarmingly, research indicated massive forest clearances have occurred since 2012, impacting ecosystems across Paraguay, Argentina, Brazil, and Bolivia.

Crucial trade implications loom as Paraguay seeks closer European ties through the EU-Mercosur agreement. However, as Paraguay grapples with one of the world's highest deforestation rates, stricter environmental policies become paramount to meet evolving trade standards.

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