Cafu Kicks Off Football Revolution in North Bengal and Darjeeling

Brazilian football icon Cafu, celebrated for his two-time FIFA World Cup victories, was the star at the launch of two new football clubs in Darjeeling—North Bengal Fighters FC and Darjeeling Warriors FC. This groundbreaking initiative is set to revolutionize football talent development in the scenic hills of Darjeeling and across North Bengal.

The clubs, under the ownership of Arya Tea Company Limited, aim to foster young talent through carefully structured academies. Viraaj Bansal, Director of Arya Tea Company, highlighted the clubs' role in providing budding footballers with a comprehensive pathway that begins at grassroots levels and extends to competitive state and international stages. The event witnessed the presence of Cafu alongside key figures from the West Bengal government.

Aparup Chakraborty, Director and CEO of the clubs, emphasized the commitment to nurturing local talent. Darjeeling Warriors FC will focus on players from the hills, while North Bengal Fighters FC will scout talents from regions including Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, and Siliguri. These clubs will host local and international coaching expertise, aimed at grooming future football stars for district and state leagues, along with AIFF and IFA accreditation prospects.

The clubs also have their sights set on futsal competitions, fielding U-12 and senior men’s and women’s teams for AIFF and IFA championships. Viraaj Bansal expressed plans to send chosen players abroad to gain international exposure, enabling them to learn diverse football styles and compete globally. Cafu's involvement is expected to bridge the local talent with global football insights, amplifying the initiative's international appeal.