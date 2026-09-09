Amazon Under Fire: Mislabelled Food and Medicines Seized in India

Amazon is reviewing the findings of food inspectors in India after mislabeled and expired food products were seized from its warehouses. The inspections are part of a national crackdown on regulatory violations. Amazon is strengthening internal controls to prevent future occurrences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 20:46 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 20:46 IST
Amazon Under Fire: Mislabelled Food and Medicines Seized in India
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Amazon announced on Wednesday that it is reviewing the findings from Indian food inspectors, following the seizure of mislabeled and expired food products from its warehouses. This comes as part of a wider crackdown involving major brands across the country.

The Karnataka Food Safety and Drug Administration reported that products worth $59,000 from Amazon's Bengaluru storage units were found with inadequate labelling or were past their expiration dates. In addition, medicines valued at $4,232 were seized for being stored without a valid license.

Amazon stated it is taking necessary steps to address the issue, emphasizing their existing strict systems to prevent such products from reaching their platform. This inspection was preceded by another involving fake labelling practices at different warehouses.

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