Explosive Tragedy: Deadly Blast in Idlib Province

On Wednesday, an explosion at a temporary weapon storage site in Syria's Idlib province killed at least 14 people and injured 11. Civil Defence and firefighting efforts were hindered by ongoing explosions and smoke. The cause remains unknown, with recent similar incidents worrying locals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 19:03 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 19:03 IST
Explosive Tragedy: Deadly Blast in Idlib Province
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A devastating explosion rocked a temporary weapon storage site near the Syrian city of Sarmada in Idlib province, resulting in at least 14 deaths and 11 injuries, state television reported.

The Defence Ministry indicated that the location was intended for storing weaponry and war remnants before their relocation, with ministry personnel among the casualties. Efforts to extinguish the flames were severely challenged by repeated blasts and heavy smoke cover, which persisted for hours.

A previous incident in Idlib province on September 1 saw a vehicle carrying ammunition explode in Binnish, resulting in five deaths. Investigations are yet to determine the causes of these explosions.

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