AI Demand Keeps Global Goods Trade Moving Above Trend in 2026

Global goods trade gathered more strength during the middle of 2026, showing resilience in the face of geopolitical tensions, uncertain trade policies and disruption risks across important shipping routes. The World Trade Organization's latest Goods Trade Barometer, released on 9 September 2026, recorded a reading of 102.0, placing merchandise trade above its recent trend and slightly ahead of the previous reading of 101.7 reported in June.

Trade momentum builds despite a difficult global backdrop

The Goods Trade Barometer gives an early picture of where world merchandise trade may be heading by combining several indicators linked to future trading activity. A reading above the baseline of 100 usually signals above-trend trade volumes, while a figure below 100 points to weaker performance. The latest score suggests that global trade is not merely holding steady but continuing to gain momentum, even as businesses face policy uncertainty, higher geopolitical risks and concerns about the effects of the conflict in the Middle East.

Demand for goods connected to artificial intelligence investment is helping soften some of these pressures. Companies are spending heavily on the electronic components, computing infrastructure and related equipment needed to develop and operate AI systems, creating a strong source of demand across international supply chains. This technology-driven activity has partly offset the negative effects of instability in the Middle East and supported trade growth across several major product categories.

Electronics and export orders signal further growth

Electronic components produced the strongest reading among the barometer's individual measures, reaching 104.9 as global demand for AI-enabling products remained robust. The export orders index climbed to 103.5, an important signal because new orders often provide an early indication of production, shipping and trade activity expected in the coming months. Its latest movement points to continued merchandise trade growth during the remainder of the year.

International air freight reached 102.8, reflecting healthy demand for the rapid movement of valuable and time-sensitive goods. Agricultural raw materials trade stood at 102.6, and the automotive products index moved slightly above trend at 101.5. Container shipping was the only component below the baseline, slipping to 99.6, which may reflect pressure on maritime routes and changing transport patterns. The broader mix of indicators remains positive because nearly every component continues to perform above its recent trend.

Middle East disruption remains a risk to the outlook

The WTO Secretariat's Global Trade Outlook and Statistics report, issued on 19 March 2026, forecast a 1.9% increase in world merchandise trade volume during the year under its baseline scenario. Growth could slow to 1.4% under a high-energy-price scenario linked to the conflict in the Middle East. Sustained investment in AI could add another 0.5 percentage points to merchandise trade growth, giving technology spending an increasingly important role in the global outlook.

World merchandise trade volumes recorded positive year-on-year growth in the first quarter of 2026. The full impact of disruption in the Strait of Hormuz is expected to become clearer once second-quarter trade figures are available, since delays in official data mean current indicators may not yet capture every consequence for shipping, energy prices and supply chains. The WTO plans to publish an updated outlook in October, offering a clearer view of whether AI-related demand can continue supporting trade as geopolitical and policy pressures remain unsettled.