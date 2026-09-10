Dispirited Pakistan Struggles at Edgbaston as England Dominate

Former England cricketer Michael Atherton lamented Pakistan's lackluster batting at Edgbaston, highlighting a profound confidence crisis as Pakistan faltered for just 133 runs. Despite a promising performance from pacer Razaullah, consistent failures in the batting line-up remain a key concern for the team amid challenging conditions and internal disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 13:38 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 13:38 IST
Dispirited Pakistan Struggles at Edgbaston as England Dominate
Pakistan cricket team. (Photo: ICC official website). Image Credit: ANI

Former England cricketer Michael Atherton expressed his disappointment in Pakistan's batting during their first innings of the final Test at Edgbaston. He noted the team displayed a woeful lack of confidence and a dispirited demeanor. Pakistan once again failed to muster 200 runs, being bowled out for a mere 133 in just 33.5 overs.

Pakistan's top order collapsed dramatically, losing their first five wickets for single-digit figures and leaving them at 24/5. This marks their lowest top-five aggregate in a Test innings since 2000. In stark contrast to his recent form in the West Indies, Abdullah Shafique scored only three runs, struggling against Ollie Robinson, who has consistently dominated him.

Captain Babar Azam also failed to find form in England, falling to the formidable pace attack of Jofra Archer, Ollie Robinson, and Josh Tongue. Amidst the criticism, some positivity emerged with the performance of young pacer Razaullah, who impressed with his pace and skill, notably challenging Joe Root and finishing with figures of 2/42.

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