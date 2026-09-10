Novo Nordisk's Wegovy: Weight-Loss Breakthrough in China
Novo Nordisk's weight-loss drug Wegovy has become the first GLP-1 RA class drug approved in China for treating metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH). Wegovy's benefits extend beyond weight management and cardiovascular health to liver health, showcasing its comprehensive capabilities in managing obesity-related complications.
Novo Nordisk's renowned weight-loss medication, Wegovy, has been approved for use in China, becoming the first drug of its GLP-1 RA class to treat metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH).
This approval marks a significant achievement as it extends Wegovy's known benefits from weight and cardiovascular management to liver health, according to the company statement.
Such advancement underscores Wegovy's potential role in the holistic management of obesity and its complex related health issues.