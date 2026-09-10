Novo Nordisk's Wegovy: Weight-Loss Breakthrough in China

Novo Nordisk's renowned weight-loss medication, Wegovy, has been approved for use in China, becoming the first drug of its GLP-1 RA class to treat metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH).

This approval marks a significant achievement as it extends Wegovy's known benefits from weight and cardiovascular management to liver health, according to the company statement.

Such advancement underscores Wegovy's potential role in the holistic management of obesity and its complex related health issues.