Bank Lending Surges, Outpaces NBFCs with Steep Credit Growth

According to a report from the Bank of Baroda, the rate of bank credit expansion as of July 2026 is 3.7 times higher than that of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). The report reveals NBFCs account for 21.3% of the total credit across banks and non-bank lenders, a slight increase from June 2026.

The report details banks' diversified portfolio, with retail loans making up 32.5%, services at 28.1%, and industry at 21.7%. Conversely, NBFCs show a higher concentration in retail loans at 43.5%, including a notable 14.3% for housing loans. Vehicle loans for NBFCs stand at 10.5%, while banks lend 3.5% in this segment.

Industry forms 36.9% of NBFC credit, prominently featuring infrastructure and power sectors. Bank credit to services, excluding NBFC loans, grows by 22.9% to Rs 40.7 lakh crore, compared to NBFCs' 15.2% growth. Banks maintain momentum in infrastructure and power lending, outpacing NBFCs' growth rates. Both sectors see a surge in gold loan demand, with significant growth percentages recorded.