Cummins India Gears Up for a Revolutionary Power Showcase at bauma CONEXPO

Cummins India Limited will present its cutting-edge power solutions at bauma CONEXPO India 2026, featuring advancements in power generation, distribution, and storage aimed at enhancing reliability and efficiency. The company emphasizes its commitment to supporting India's infrastructure growth through state-of-the-art technology and comprehensive customer service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2026 12:51 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 12:51 IST
Cummins India Gears Up for a Revolutionary Power Showcase at bauma CONEXPO
Cummins India To Showcase Integrated Power Solutions For India's Evolving Infrastructure Needs At bauma CONEXPO India 2026. Image Credit: ANI

NEW DELHI – Cummins India Limited, a major player in power solutions technology, is set to unveil its sophisticated range of products at the bauma CONEXPO India 2026, taking place from September 15 to 18 at the India Expo Centre & Mart in Greater Noida. Cummins aims to address evolving power needs through a diverse portfolio including power generation, distribution, energy storage, and aftermarket solutions, promising enhanced reliability and operational efficiency.

Jameson Mendonca, Power Generation Business Leader at Cummins India, emphasized the crucial role of power in the nation’s infrastructure development, stating, “Power not only fuels our infrastructure ambitions but also drives economic opportunities and national progress. Our offerings extend beyond products, integrating world-class technology with exceptional service to propel India forward.”

Visitors to bauma CONEXPO can find Cummins at Hall 14, Booth B-41, where experts will be available to discuss partnership possibilities tailored to the needs of the construction, infrastructure, mining, and industrial sectors. Attendees will witness Cummins' commitment to future-ready, reliable power solutions.

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