Ratnaveer Precision Engineering's Rights Issue Secures Strong Support

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Limited's INR 329.99 crore Rights Issue closed with a subscription of 1.11x. The funds will support a major Copper Clad Laminate project in Vadodara, marking the company's expansion into electronics materials. The project capitalizes on rising global prices in the CCL industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodara (Gujarat) | Updated: 10-09-2026 12:51 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 12:51 IST
Ratnaveer Precision Engineering's Rights Issue Secures Strong Support
Ratnaveer Precision Engineering’s INR 329.99 Cr Rights Issue Fully Subscribed - Strong Shareholder Confidence. Image Credit: ANI

In Vadodara, September 10th, Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Limited announced the conclusion of its INR 329.99 crore Rights Issue, boasting an overall subscription rate of 1.11x. This outcome demonstrates robust engagement from eligible shareholders joining the initiative.

The issue offered 1,24,99,669 fully paid-up equity shares at INR 264 each, given in a ratio of 7 Rights Equity Shares per 40 shares held as of August 26, 2026. The allocation process is set to be finalized by September 10, 2026, with shares slated to hit depository accounts and be listed on NSE and BSE by September 15, 2026.

Funds from the Rights Issue, combined with other financial pursuits totaling INR 650 crore, will propel Ratnaveer's INR 472.34 crore Copper Clad Laminate (CCL) initiative. This project marks the company’s strategic foray into the electronics materials sector, expanding from its traditional steel business. Presently, about 60% complete, the plant aims to begin commercial operations by November 2026, leveraging strategic technology partnerships and a dedicated operating team.

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