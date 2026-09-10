Copper Price Surge: A Global Supply Puzzle

The Indian Primary Copper Producers Association (IPCPA) has highlighted a concerning discrepancy between global copper mining and smelting capacities, which has significantly driven up copper prices. The London Metal Exchange reported a historic price of USD 14,737 per tonne in September 2026, marking a 50% increase from the previous year.

The IPCPA attributes the price rally to expectations of U.S. tariffs, tightened mine supplies, and global inventory shifts. As a result, substantial copper shipments have targeted the United States to benefit from price premiums against Comex and LME.

These dynamics have strained global copper availability, with Comex stocks reaching 675,000 tonnes while LME inventories dwindle. Furthermore, operational challenges at major mines have slowed global output, as China expands its smelting capacity, impacting treatment charges and smelter finances.