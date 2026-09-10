Bernstein Names Paytm 'Top Pick' for Merchant Lending Growth

Global brokerage Bernstein has recognized Paytm as its 'Top pick', highlighting the burgeoning sector of merchant lending and operating leverage as pivotal factors in driving the fintech giant's earnings trajectory forward. The firm continues to uphold its Outperform rating on One97 Communications, setting a target price of ₹2,200, which marks a 26% increase from the current closing value assessed in their report.

Anticipating robust growth, Bernstein projects that Paytm's revenue will expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24% from fiscal year 2026 to 2030. This prediction is fueled by broader advancements within the company's payments and financial services sectors. Moreover, EBITDA is expected to rise significantly from ₹5 billion to roughly ₹70 billion, enhanced by increased operating leverage.

The report underscores the strong product market fit in merchant loans, with repeat borrowers constituting approximately 55% of total disbursements. Thanks to inherent risk management advantages and early borrower stress detection, Paytm's capability to manage repayments with minimal operational expenditure provides a notable edge over traditional financial institutions.