Brinda Karat Condemns ED's Move Against Former Kerala CM as 'Blatant Attack'

CPI(M) politburo member Brinda Karat criticizes the Enforcement Directorate’s request for FIR against former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, labeling it an attack on communists. She questions ED’s intentions, noting the agency should file the case itself instead of involving the state government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 15:01 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 15:01 IST
Brinda Karat Condemns ED's Move Against Former Kerala CM as 'Blatant Attack'
CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Brinda Karat, a member of the CPI(M) politburo, has sharply criticized the Enforcement Directorate's request to the Kerala Police to file an FIR against former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. She described the move, which includes charging Vijayan, his daughter T Veena, and son-in-law PA Mohamed Riyas with corruption, as a "blatant attack on communists."

Karat highlighted that the ED has no valid case against Vijayan, as the Kerala High Court had dismissed previous accusations, a decision later upheld by the Supreme Court. She questioned the ED's motives for asking the state to file the case instead of doing so independently, suggesting political motivations may be at play.

The request from the ED followed searches at multiple premises linked to CMRL financial irregularities under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The agency recovered substantial evidence pointing towards alleged financial misconduct and has accused Exalogic Solutions Pvt Ltd of receiving funds framed as IT consultancy fees from CMRL.

TRENDING

1
Frances Tiafoe's Epic US Open Comeback

Frances Tiafoe's Epic US Open Comeback

Global
2
DOJ Intensifies Antitrust Scrutiny on Fox-Roku Mega Deal

DOJ Intensifies Antitrust Scrutiny on Fox-Roku Mega Deal

Global
3
Tug of War over Missouri's Congressional Map: Supreme Court Steps Back

Tug of War over Missouri's Congressional Map: Supreme Court Steps Back

Global
4
Trade Tensions Rise: U.S. and Canada in Tariff Standoff

Trade Tensions Rise: U.S. and Canada in Tariff Standoff

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Beyond Food Security: How Agriculture Investment Can Create Jobs and Improve Global Nutrition

Why Costa Rica’s 36-Month Data Governance Roadmap Matters for the Future of Public Healthcare

Why Andhra Pradesh Must Close Cybersecurity Gaps as Millions Move Into Digital Healthcare

Beyond Money: How Local Government Partnerships Are Reshaping the Future of Development Aid

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026