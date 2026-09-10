Brinda Karat Condemns ED's Move Against Former Kerala CM as 'Blatant Attack'

Brinda Karat, a member of the CPI(M) politburo, has sharply criticized the Enforcement Directorate's request to the Kerala Police to file an FIR against former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. She described the move, which includes charging Vijayan, his daughter T Veena, and son-in-law PA Mohamed Riyas with corruption, as a "blatant attack on communists."

Karat highlighted that the ED has no valid case against Vijayan, as the Kerala High Court had dismissed previous accusations, a decision later upheld by the Supreme Court. She questioned the ED's motives for asking the state to file the case instead of doing so independently, suggesting political motivations may be at play.

The request from the ED followed searches at multiple premises linked to CMRL financial irregularities under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The agency recovered substantial evidence pointing towards alleged financial misconduct and has accused Exalogic Solutions Pvt Ltd of receiving funds framed as IT consultancy fees from CMRL.