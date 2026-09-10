Drone Attack on Black Sea Cargo Ship Claims Azerbaijani Lives

An Azerbaijani cargo ship in the Black Sea was targeted in a drone attack, resulting in the death of two crew members. The incident adds to the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine affecting Black Sea trade. Two additional crew members were hospitalized in Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 15:01 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 15:01 IST
Drone Attack on Black Sea Cargo Ship Claims Azerbaijani Lives
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An Azerbaijani cargo ship faced a deadly drone attack in the Black Sea, resulting in the deaths of two crew members, according to Baku's foreign ministry. The Wednesday attack also left two other crew members hospitalized in the Ukrainian city of Chornomorsk, the ministry reported, expressing condolences to the bereaved families.

The incident highlights the ongoing conflict impacting Black Sea trade between Russia and Ukraine. Both nations have been targeting each other's export facilities and grain shipping vessels, escalating tensions and creating substantial risks to the region's trade continuity.

The Azerbaijani ministry's statement did not specify which side was responsible for the attack. This event further emphasizes the severe implications of the prolonged 4-1/2-year conflict on regional commerce.

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