The Yemen Conflict: A Multifaceted Battle for Power and Control

The escalation of hostilities in Yemen is a stark reflection of the intertwining regional power struggle, as Houthi forces, supported by Iran, vie for supremacy along the Yemeni Red Sea coast. Their strategic focus on the Bab el-Mandeb Strait amplifies the conflict's geopolitical implications.

Since the Houthis seized Sanaa in 2014, the ensuing civil war has morphed into one of the globe's most severe humanitarian crises, despite a U.N.-brokered truce in 2022. The Yemen conflict features key factions such as the Houthis, the Saudi-led coalition, and various internationally recognized Yemeni authorities.

The Saudi-led coalition emerged in response to the Houthi's Iranian ties, further deepened by regional distrust. As the Houthis expand their missile capabilities, targeting Saudi and UAE interests, tensions escalate. Meanwhile, internal divisions continue to challenge unity within the anti-Houthi alliances.