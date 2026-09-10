India's Bold Initiative: Linking CBDCs Across BRICS Nations

India is exploring the possibility of connecting central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) across BRICS nations for more efficient cross-border transactions. The proposal faces political and technical hurdles but aims to build on previous BRICS initiatives to achieve interoperability in payment systems. The initiative highlights India's leadership in digital currency discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 14:35 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 14:35 IST
India's Bold Initiative: Linking CBDCs Across BRICS Nations

India is setting its sights on linking central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) across BRICS nations to streamline cross-border payments, according to insiders familiar with the talks. This effort is part of India's agenda as it chairs the BRICS summit in New Delhi, slated for September 12-13.

The Reserve Bank of India has proposed this digital linkage to facilitate smoother cross-border trade. Such an initiative would be a significant agenda item despite potential complexities posed by the limited global adoption of digital currencies.

However, experts suggest there may be significant hurdles. Previous efforts to integrate financial infrastructures within BRICS have stalled, and existing geopolitical tensions, such as those involving Iran and the UAE, pose additional challenges. India's cautious approach towards increasing financial ties with China, amid security concerns, further complicates this initiative. There are also logistical issues such as the necessity for currency-swap arrangements to address trade imbalances.

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