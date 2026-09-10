Embraer's Ambitious India Expansion: Strengthening Ties with Aerospace Sector

Embraer, the renowned Brazilian aircraft manufacturer, is eyeing a significant expansion of its manufacturing capabilities in India, as it seeks to solidify its role in the nation's burgeoning aerospace supply chain. This strategic move aims to position India as a pivotal manufacturing hub for the global aviation industry.

The development follows discussions between Embraer's Global Head of Government Relations, Jose Serrador Neto, and India's Civil Aviation Minister, Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, as well as Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal. Minister Naidu expressed enthusiasm for Embraer's 'Make in India' ambitions, underscoring confidence in India's growing aerospace ecosystem and its position in global aviation supply chains.

Embraer's expanded strategy in India spans beyond aircraft sales to include supplier partnerships, engineering work, and potential aircraft assembly. The company is assessing Indian capabilities in aerostructures, machining, composites, and more, seeking to integrate Indian firms into its global supply chain. Key collaborations include a joint venture with Hindalco for aluminum manufacturing and a potential assembly line for E175 aircraft through a partnership with Adani Defence & Aerospace.