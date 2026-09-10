Stocks Teeter Amid Middle East Turmoil and Inflation Uncertainty

Stock futures for the Dow and S&P 500 were attempting a bounce after a three-day downturn amid geopolitical tensions and upcoming inflation data.

Oil prices surged past $100 a barrel due to Middle Eastern conflicts, stirring concerns about inflation and a potential interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve later this month.

Amid these unfolding events, high Treasury yields further pressured equities, with the U.S. Treasury announcing significant bond buybacks to curb yield increases.