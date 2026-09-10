Gujarat Intensifies DNA Profiling to Trace Missing Persons After Nepal Flash Floods

The Gujarat Government has launched an extensive DNA profiling initiative aimed at tracing the 30 individuals, including Non-Resident Gujaratis, who remain missing after the devastating flash floods in Nepal. DNA samples have been collected from relatives of 29 of these individuals, with the process for the remaining case underway.

Under the direction of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the state has ensured robust support for the families of the missing. The Gujarat State Non-Resident Gujaratis’ Foundation is orchestrating efforts, guiding families through the necessary DNA sample collection protocols against global guidelines set by Indian authorities for seamless identification.

The National Forensic Sciences University in Gandhinagar is coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs to align the DNA profiling process with efforts in Nepal. Designated laboratories in Gujarat and other parts of India are conducting free-of-charge DNA profiling as per Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s directive, providing solace to families with missing relatives.