Gujarat Intensifies DNA Profiling to Trace Missing Persons After Nepal Flash Floods

The Gujarat Government is vigorously pursuing the DNA profiling of relatives of missing persons from Gujarat, including Non-Resident Gujaratis, after catastrophic flash floods in Nepal. This collaborative effort involves national and international coordination, aimed at identifying the untraceable individuals and providing closure to affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 17:04 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 17:04 IST
Gujarat Intensifies DNA Profiling to Trace Missing Persons After Nepal Flash Floods
Nepal's Devighat area buried under thick mud after deadly flash floods (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The Gujarat Government has launched an extensive DNA profiling initiative aimed at tracing the 30 individuals, including Non-Resident Gujaratis, who remain missing after the devastating flash floods in Nepal. DNA samples have been collected from relatives of 29 of these individuals, with the process for the remaining case underway.

Under the direction of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the state has ensured robust support for the families of the missing. The Gujarat State Non-Resident Gujaratis’ Foundation is orchestrating efforts, guiding families through the necessary DNA sample collection protocols against global guidelines set by Indian authorities for seamless identification.

The National Forensic Sciences University in Gandhinagar is coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs to align the DNA profiling process with efforts in Nepal. Designated laboratories in Gujarat and other parts of India are conducting free-of-charge DNA profiling as per Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s directive, providing solace to families with missing relatives.

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