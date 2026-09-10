Bayeux Tapestry Unveiled in Britain: A Thousand-Year-Old Marvel Returns

The Bayeux Tapestry, a 1,000-year-old embroidery depicting the Norman invasion, is on display at the British Museum, marking its first appearance in Britain. The exhibit has sparked widespread excitement and a Bayeux Tapestry craze, with ticket sales generating significant revenue. The display will remain open for 10 months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 17:02 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 17:02 IST
Bayeux Tapestry Unveiled in Britain: A Thousand-Year-Old Marvel Returns
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The British Museum has launched a major exhibition of the Bayeux Tapestry, a 1,000-year-old masterpiece, in what is its first appearance in Britain since its creation. The exhibit, which opened on Thursday, has seen overwhelming interest, with the first batch of tickets selling out rapidly and sparking a Bayeux tapestry craze across the country.

Considered an evocative and ancient comic strip, the tapestry portrays the events leading to the Norman conquest of England in 1066. Standing at 70 meters long, it is housed in a specially designed glass case for public viewing. Visitors can first glimpse it from an overhead bridge before examining the intricate details up close.

The tapestry, loaned from France where it is usually held, arrives during renovations in its home country. As a cultural exchange, artworks from England's Sutton Hoo collection will be on display in French museums. The exhibit has drawn notable visitors, including King Charles and President Emmanuel Macron, underscoring its significance.

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