India's Trade Deficit with BRICS Widens as Imports Surge in 2026

India's trade dynamics with the BRICS bloc are presenting a growing challenge, showing a marked tilt towards imports. A recent report by Rubix Data Sciences illustrates that India's goods trade deficit with the 10-member bloc has widened substantially in the first half of 2026, even amid a backdrop of accelerating trade activities overall.

During this six-month period, India's goods trade deficit with BRICS expanded by 17.2% year-on-year, climbing to roughly USD 130 billion from the previous USD 111 billion. This surge is attributed to a noticeable increase in imports, which grew by 13.5% to USD 178 billion compared to the 4.6% rise in exports, which totaled USD 48 billion. China and Russia emerge as the primary contributors to this import escalation, accounting for 41% and 20% of the total imports respectively.

In spite of the growing deficit, overall trade with BRICS nations increased by 11.5%, reaching an aggregate of USD 226 billion. Within the bloc, China and the UAE have established themselves as India's key trading partners, collectively representing a significant share of the trade volume. The broader BRICS region saw a robust increase in total merchandise trade by 15.4%, although regional trends varied as geopolitical tensions in West Asia affected national trade performances differently. As BRICS remains a pivotal component of global trade, India faces the imperative task of enhancing its export competitiveness within the bloc to address this evolving trade scenario.