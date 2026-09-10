Enzo Fernandez's Dream Move to Manchester City: Ambition and Faith

Enzo Fernandez, the latest addition to Manchester City's midfield lineup, has expressed his excitement and ambition as he joins the Premier League champions. The Argentine player described the move as a dream come true, outlining his goals to secure trophies with the club.

Speaking on JioHotstar, Fernandez conveyed his gratitude for the opportunity to join a club of such stature. He reflected on his first few days at Manchester City, emphasizing the club's global influence and his eagerness to achieve success alongside his new teammates.

Fernandez also revealed a personal connection in his choice to wear the number 17 shirt, citing inspiration from a Bible verse during the time of his transfer. As he prepares for the upcoming Manchester Derby against rivals Manchester United, Fernandez remains focused on making a significant impact at his new club.