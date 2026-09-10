Europe's Chemical Safeguard: Defending Against Surging Imports

European nations are mobilizing to protect their ailing chemical and plastics sectors from a tidal wave of imports, mainly originating from China. Insiders have revealed that the European Union is under pressure to apply trade safeguards, a measure that's rarely been used, to bolster its industry amidst an evolving global trade environment.

The initiative, led by France, Italy, and Germany, seeks to invoke broad import quotas—known as 'safeguards'—targeted at materials like polyethylene terephthalate, epoxy resin, and glass fibers. This move comes as the EU faces a dual challenge: combating the influx of cheap imports and dealing with the after-effects of U.S. tariffs. With over 150 trade measures already in place, this marks a significant shift in strategy aimed at maintaining the region’s industrial integrity.

As the geopolitical landscape shifts, industry advocates are calling for robust EU defenses to protect jobs and market stability. German industry figures, notably those from its influential chemical sector, are ratcheting up pressure to counter China's competitive threat. Amidst a rise in trade complaints, the European Commission grapples with an urgent need to recalibrate its stance on trade protectionism.