Indonesia's Wildfire Crisis: A Surge in Respiratory Infections

In Indonesia, respiratory infections have doubled in just over a week, linked to hazardous wildfire pollution, according to the health ministry's data.

Wildfires across Indonesian forests and peatlands have intensified, driven by 'super-El Niño' conditions, impacting millions. Mask distribution and healthcare deployment are underway to combat health ramifications.

Neighboring nations like Singapore and Malaysia face the haze's effects, while international support grows, including Japan's helicopter aid for fire suppression efforts.