Indonesia's Wildfire Crisis: A Surge in Respiratory Infections
Respiratory infections in Indonesia have surged due to severe wildfire pollution. The situation has worsened with 'super-El Niño' conditions, causing significant health impacts and international aid efforts. Over 12.5 million people are affected by the haze, with neighboring countries also experiencing poor air quality.
In Indonesia, respiratory infections have doubled in just over a week, linked to hazardous wildfire pollution, according to the health ministry's data.
Wildfires across Indonesian forests and peatlands have intensified, driven by 'super-El Niño' conditions, impacting millions. Mask distribution and healthcare deployment are underway to combat health ramifications.
Neighboring nations like Singapore and Malaysia face the haze's effects, while international support grows, including Japan's helicopter aid for fire suppression efforts.