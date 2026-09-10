Market Turbulence Looms Amid Economic Disparities and Prediction Markets Risks

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has issued a cautionary note about the precarious state of financial markets. Despite a weakening economic outlook and heightened geopolitical tensions, investor optimism is sustaining high valuations—a disparity that poses significant market risks.

High levels of operational risks are being driven by increasing cyber threats and advances in artificial intelligence that could be exploited to discover vulnerabilities across financial markets, according to ESMA Chair Verena Ross. Additionally, the regulator underscored concerns about potential shocks in crypto markets, which have growing ties with the broader financial landscape.

Particular attention was drawn towards the burgeoning interest in prediction markets, where the risk of market manipulation and insider trading is intensified. The use of cryptocurrency in these markets complicates efforts to monitor and prevent illegal activities. ESMA highlighted the proliferation of such incidents as indicative of burgeoning threats that warrant close scrutiny.