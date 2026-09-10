Russia has intensified its attacks on Ukraine, targeting vital economic sites such as a petrol station in Kyiv and an international agribusiness facility in Dnipro. Authorities revealed these developments on Thursday, as Moscow escalated its air campaign against Ukrainian infrastructure.

The petrol station strike marked the first jet-powered drone attack of its kind in Kyiv, resulting in four injuries. This follows a pattern of nearly 300 such attacks recently on similar facilities near frontline regions, complicating Ukraine's defense efforts due to a shortage of air defense systems.

In Dnipro, a fatal attack on a Bunge sunflower oil facility claimed two lives, underscoring Russia's systematic targeting of American businesses, according to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha. These attacks coincide with mutual strikes on logistic and economic targets as both nations aim to undermine each other's war capabilities.