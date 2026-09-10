SEBI's Demat 2.0 Revolutionizes Corporate Bond Trading with DLT

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has finalized the initial phase of its Demat 2.0 pilot project, focusing on corporate bonds. This development marks a significant shift as SEBI plans to extend the new technology framework to secondary-market trading, Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey announced on Thursday during the Global Fintech Fest 2026 in Mumbai.

Demat 2.0 utilizes distributed ledger technology (DLT) to manage the same corporate bonds more efficiently. 'This is regulatory, not a new asset class,' Pandey explained. The system employs the Reserve Bank of India's Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) for settlement and promises atomic settlement where transactions occur simultaneously, enhancing efficiency and transparency.

Investors will continue using existing depositories and Demat accounts, as emphasized by Chairman Pandey. Importantly, the regulatory framework governing corporate bonds remains unchanged. Additionally, SEBI is preparing to mitigate potential risks from emerging quantum computing technology by transitioning to post-quantum cryptography.