SEBI's Tech-Driven Push for Bond Tokenisation and Financial Inclusion

SEBI is advancing its efforts to enhance financial product distribution through bond tokenisation and other technologies. Executive Director Manoj Kumar emphasized technology's role in seamless product dissemination during the Global Fintech Fest 2026, while highlighting AI's growing impact on India's financial ecosystem and the need for continuous stakeholder engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 16:55 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 16:55 IST
SEBI's Tech-Driven Push for Bond Tokenisation and Financial Inclusion
SEBI Executive Director Manoj Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is making strides towards using technology to enhance access to financial products nationwide, as stated by a senior official this Wednesday. At the Global Fintech Fest 2026 in Mumbai, SEBI Executive Director Manoj Kumar emphasized the regulator’s focus on facilitating bond tokenisation.

Kumar revealed that bond tokenisation is part of the ongoing efforts to leverage technology for smoother distribution of financial products. He noted that SEBI envisions a future where technology enables seamless distribution across the country.

Tokenisation can transform asset ownership into a digital format, potentially simplifying bond issuance and transfers. Kumar praised the Global Fintech Fest for allowing regulators to identify further technological adoption avenues. He pointed to the high tech engagement of younger generations as key to advancing financial inclusion. Kumar also affirmed SEBI’s commitment to a participative regulatory process, emphasizing ongoing dialogue with stakeholders.

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