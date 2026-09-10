CFO Pam Kaur's Departure: Navigating HSBC's Leadership Shifts

HSBC Chief Financial Officer Pam Kaur plans to step down in 2027, marking another executive departure as the bank undergoes restructuring. Kaur's exit draws attention to HSBC's leadership stability. Having supported significant changes, including market exits and cost cuts, Kaur will move to an advisory role post-retirement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 17:43 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 17:43 IST
CFO Pam Kaur's Departure: Navigating HSBC's Leadership Shifts

HSBC Chief Financial Officer Pam Kaur's planned departure in 2027 marks the latest high-profile change in leadership at the bank, which has focused on restructuring efforts under CEO Georges Elhedery. Kaur, who will not seek re-election as a director at the 2027 annual general meeting, has played a crucial role in the bank's extensive reorganization.

The board is actively searching for Kaur's successor, considering both internal and external candidates. Her exit brings renewed attention to the bank's leadership and succession strategies, especially after a protracted search for a board chair late last year.

Since her appointment in 2024, Kaur has been instrumental in directing strategic decisions that significantly boosted HSBC shares. Despite her departure, she will continue to advise the Group CEO on strategic projects. HSBC is experiencing several high-profile exits, highlighting a period of transformation within the financial institution.

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