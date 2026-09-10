HSBC's CFO Departure: Pam Kaur Steps Down, Sparking Leadership Scrutiny

HSBC's Chief Financial Officer, Pam Kaur, will step down in 2027, adding to a list of recent executive departures. The bank's board is seeking Kaur's successor, considering internal and external candidates. Her exit raises questions about leadership stability amidst HSBC's ongoing restructuring strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 16:04 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 16:04 IST
HSBC's CFO Departure: Pam Kaur Steps Down, Sparking Leadership Scrutiny

HSBC's Chief Financial Officer, Pam Kaur, has announced her plan to step down in 2027, marking the latest in a series of high-profile executive departures from the Asia-focused banking giant. The bank is actively searching for her successor, considering both internal and external candidates in their recruitment process.

This leadership shift brings HSBC's leadership stability into question. In a surprise move last December, interim chair Brendan Nelson was appointed to the permanent role after an extensive seven-month search period. Kaur's official retirement date as Group CFO will be confirmed in the future, but no later than the annual general meeting in 2027, typically held in May.

Having been appointed as the bank's first female finance chief in its lengthy history, Kaur has been crucial in the strategic decisions made by CEO Georges Elhedery since October 2024. Following her departure from the full-time CFO role, she will support the Group CEO in an advisory capacity on strategic projects. Her departure follows other recent high-profile exits in the bank's executive ranks.

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