ECB's Rate Hike: Tackling Inflation Amidst Energy Crisis

The European Central Bank has raised its interest rates again this year, in a well-predicted move aimed at countering inflation primarily caused by rising energy costs linked to the Iran war. Last month, energy price surges pushed inflation beyond 3% across the euro zone, surpassing ECB's 2% target.

A statement from the ECB, following their Berlin meeting, highlighted uncertain inflation prospects and economic growth challenges. The bank revised its 2026 economic growth projection to 0.9%, with inflation expectations of 3.0% for this year and 2.5% by 2027.

As the ECB's benchmark deposit rate now stands at 2.5%, financial markets anticipate further rate hikes, though the ECB seems cautious about immediate subsequent moves. President Christine Lagarde's upcoming press conference is expected to shed more light on the ECB's strategy.