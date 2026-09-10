Scandal Unfolds: Saima Wazed's Resignation Amid Fraud Allegations

Saima Wazed, head of the World Health Organization's Southeast Asia region and daughter of ousted Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, submitted her resignation on Wednesday. Her decision comes in the wake of investigations by the U.N. agency and Bangladeshi authorities over allegations of fraud.

The WHO had placed Wazed on unpaid administrative leave in July 2025 after the Bangladesh Anti-Corruption Commission filed charges against her, including accusations of committing financial fraud on a trip to China and misrepresenting her academic credentials. Wazed, however, has firmly denied any misconduct, stating the financial discrepancies were due to administrative oversight.

The resignation letter to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus highlighted her inability to perform her duties and financial challenges due to unpaid leave. WHO is set to replace Wazed, with Dr. Nilesh Buddha temporarily in charge, and aims to hold elections for the position in January.