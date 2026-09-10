Rahul Gandhi to Lead Congress as 2029 PM Candidate, Asserts Tamil Nadu Minister

Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister, P Viswanathan, reaffirmed the Congress party's decision by announcing that Rahul Gandhi would be their Prime Ministerial candidate for the 2029 General Elections. His declaration came during his visit to Tiruchirappalli International Airport from Chennai, indicating clear confidence in the party's direction.

Addressing the media, Viswanathan confirmed Gandhi's candidacy despite speculations in the political arena. He acknowledged that each party would naturally support their candidate, pointing out the Congress party’s significant political lineage that legitimizes their choice.

Viswanathan assured supporters of the alliance with the Left parties and showed optimism in upcoming local elections. He remarked on the party's strength amidst political rivalries, particularly with the state's Chief Minister Vijay endorsed by some quarters. Meanwhile, internal discussions on potential Prime Ministerial candidates continue, but with a strong endorsement for Rahul Gandhi.